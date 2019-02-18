

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Two people are facing an abduction charge in connection with the brief weekend disappearance of a seven-year-old Ottawa girl.

City police say the child's parents reported her missing from their home at around 6 A.M. on Saturday .

Police say they found her safe and unharmed at a nearby home a short time later, but did not provide exact details.

Police say they have since laid charges against an unidentified man and woman who they say are not related to the girl's family.

Both people face one count each of abduction of a child under the age of 14.

Police say there is no public safety risk associated with this case.