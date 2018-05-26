Two people charged with first-degree murder in death of Toronto woman
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 11:15AM EDT
Toronto Police say a man and a woman have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 21-year-old woman.
Investigators say Abbegail Elliot of Toronto was found badly injured in an apartment on Wednesday afternoon, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Saria Lopez Iglesias, 26, was charged with first-degree murder.
David Obregon Castro, 25, is facing the same charge, along with attempted murder and four weapons-related charges.
Both people were scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.
