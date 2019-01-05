Two people charged, one person wanted in human trafficking investigation
Toronto police released these images of Patrick Agpoon and Atrooba Mughal following their arrests in a human trafficking investigation.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 12:10PM EST
TORONTO - A man and a woman have been charged with human trafficking after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly forced into the sex trade late last year.
Toronto police say they began investigating in November 2018 after the girl escaped from her alleged traffickers with the help of her family.
Police say the girl had been lured into the sex trade by a man who reached out to her and then picked her up from school accompanied by a woman and another unidentified man.
Officers say the girl was forced to take photos of herself in various degrees of undress, which were then posted on a website advertising her sexual services.
They say the girl was taken to various motels and was allegedly forced to provide sexual services for money against her will.
They say that on Dec. 10, two men were arrested west of the city on unrelated charges. Ten days later, one of those men was also charged in this case.
Patrick Agpoon, 22, and Atrooba Mughal, 19, both of Toronto, each face 16 charges that include trafficking in persons under the age of 18 years by recruiting and material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18.
Police are still looking for a second man, and have asked anyone with information to come forward.
0105 10:00 Arr Md In Human Tfcking Invst. Man & Woman Facing 32 Chgs https://t.co/X8whrJmlY9— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 5, 2019
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Bad weather continues to hamper fire dousing efforts on container ship
- Two people charged, one person wanted in human trafficking investigation
- RCMP charge woman following animal cruelty investigation in Alberta
- Quebec woman and Italian friend missing in Africa