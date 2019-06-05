

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Two people charged in the death of a toddler whose body was found outside an Edmonton church in 2017 will have separate trials.

Joey Crier and his girlfriend, Tasha Mack, are accused of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, failure to provide the necessaries of life and assault.

Police have said the body of Anthony Joseph Raine, who was 19 months old, was covered in bruises and he was killed by a blow to the head.

The trial of Crier and Mack was to start today, but was delayed after Crier's lawyer, Amanda Hart-Dowhun, asked to be removed from the case.

She told Justice Rob Graesser that the lawyer-client relationship had broken down after Crier failed to show up at court on Monday for jury selection.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

Mack's trial is to begin Monday, while Crier's trial will take place at a later date.