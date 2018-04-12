

The Canadian Press





THOROLD, Ont. - Two caregivers have been charged in connection with the alleged neglect of a female in their care

Niagara Region police were called to a home in Thorold, Ont., on Wednesday to check on the welfare of a female who was allegedly being locked in a room against her will.

Police say officers found a female in a room at the rear of the house in an alleged "state of unacceptable care and in an abandoned state."

She was taken to a near by hospital for medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.

Her name and age have not been released.

Guenther Froese and Ruth Froese were arrested and charged with one count of failing to provide to (a) person under charge. Both were being held in custody pending a bail hearing.