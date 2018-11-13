Two people charged after police seize 14.7 kg of cannabis from home
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 10:19AM EST
CLEARVIEW TOWNSHIP, Ont. - Provincial police say two people are facing drug charges after officers seized 14.7 kilograms of dry cannabis from a home in Clearview Township, Ont.
Investigators say they searched a home last week and also seized more than 16,000 unmarked cigarettes.
Police say two men, aged 47 and 54, have been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and selling.
They're also facing charges of cultivating an illicit cannabis plant, and possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale.
Officers say their investigation is ongoing.
