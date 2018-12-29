

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two teen boys are facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly throwing a rock that went through a pregnant woman's windshield in Guelph, Ont. Friday night.

Guelph police said the boys, aged 15 and 19 were throwing rocks off of a bridge onto the Hanlon Expressway when one of the stones smashed through the 36-year-old woman's windshield.

The woman was not injured, but police said they received multiple calls from witnesses about the incident.

Once police arrived on scene, the pair had fled. During the search police discovered the two boys were both in breach of conditions of past criminal charges.

The local teens are facing up to five charges, including mischief, endangering life, and obstructing police, and were expected to appear via video at a London-based bail court on Saturday.