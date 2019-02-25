

CTVNews.ca Staff





Emergency crews are responding to two massive pileups that occurred during blizzard conditions in southern Ontario.

The first, on Hwy. 400 south of Barrie, Ont. involves 70-plus vehicles, according to Barrie Fire and Emergency Service. So far, no major injuries have been reported.

Several tractor-trailers are involved, including a fuel tanker. A diesel spill is under control, according to the fire service.

All northbound and southbound lanes between Mapleview and Innisfil Beach Road ¬are closed and Barrie Transit buses have been brought to the scene to keep people warm. Barrie is about 100 kilometres north of Toronto.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Monday, on the highway’s southbound lanes between McKay Road and Mapleview Drive.

Images from the scene shows dozens of vehicles and transport trucks piled up, as well as scores of tow trucks and emergency response vehicles.

“We have whiteout conditions right now: snow and blowing snow, zero visibility,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Highway Safety Division said in a video from the chaotic scene. “You do not want to be in this area at this point.”

A second pileup that occurred at about the same time, approximately 70 km north, has closed Hwy. 11 in both directions between New Brailey Line and 169 near Washago, Ont. That collision involves as many as 30 vehicles, including multiple tractor-trailers.

On Monday morning, Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning for the area around Barrie.

“Dangerous snow squalls with blizzard conditions will continue through midday,” Environment Canada warned. “Snow squalls combining with strong northwest winds gusting to 70 km/h continue to produce dangerous whiteout conditions in many areas.”

The OPP is currently urging people to stay off the roads in Simcoe County, where Barrie is located.

Heavy blowing snow has also prompted OPP to close all Wellington County and Dufferin County roads until further notice. Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads while the hazardous weather passes.