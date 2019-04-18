

The Canadian Press





Police in eastern Ontario say they've charged two more members of the same family in a series of historical sexual assaults alleged to have occurred between 1974 and 1991.

Provincial police said earlier this month they had charged four relatives, all men aged 57 to 67, in various incidents involving multiple victims.

They said the group faced 19 charges in total, with 12 laid against the 67-year-old. One of the accused was a youth at the time of the alleged offences.

Police now say their investigation has led to more arrests -- a 57-year-old man from Montague Township, Ont., and a 58-year-old man from Quyon, Que., also from the same family.

Both face a number of charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault on a male and gross indecency.

Police say the accused cannot be named in order to protect the identities of the victims. They also say the men were underage at the time of some of the alleged offences.