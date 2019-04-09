

The Canadian Press





BAYFIELD, N.S. -- Two young Mi'kmaq fishermen have died after their boat capsized near Bayfield, N.S.

RCMP said the men's skiff capsized in strong winds Monday afternoon.

The Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation said on its Facebook page that the men were oyster fishing, and a woman is recovering in hospital.

The First Nation said band events have been cancelled, and a crisis team will be at Paqtnkek for a few days.

RCMP Cpl. Ken Parsons said the victims were 28 and 29 years old, and were about 50 metres from shore.

He said the Mounties received a 911 call at 3:05 p.m. Monday, and an RCMP helicopter was nearby and responded "within minutes."

"There's nothing to suggest anything suspicious ... they're attributing the boat capsizing to the wind conditions," said Parsons.

In its Facebook post, the First Nation thanked the emergency and helicopter crews, as well as hospital staff for their efforts.

"Tomorrow we will have a team at the Health Centre to assist us all. You are more than welcome to drop in to share what's on your heart," it said.