

The Canadian Press





BAYFIELD, N.S. -- Two young Mi'kmaq fishermen have died after their boat capsized near Bayfield, N.S.

RCMP said the men's 16-foot skiff capsized in strong winds Monday afternoon, but a woman managed to get to shore and make a frantic 911 call.

A witness found one man about 10 feet from shore, and pulled him in.

He was alive but unresponsive and died in hospital that evening.

Another man was located by an RCMP helicopter in the water near the capsized boat, about 200 feet from shore, but was also pronounced dead in hospital.

RCMP Cpl. Ken Parsons said the victims were from the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation and 28 and 29 years old, and like the woman were wearing flotation devices.

The woman was suffering from exposure and taken to hospital.

"There's nothing to suggest anything suspicious ... they're attributing the boat capsizing to the wind conditions," said Parsons.

The Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation said on its Facebook page that the men were oyster fishing.

It said band events have been cancelled, and a crisis team will be at Paqtnkek for a few days.

It thanked the emergency and helicopter crews, as well as hospital staff for their efforts.

"Tomorrow we will have a team at the Health Centre to assist us all. You are more than welcome to drop in to share what's on your heart," it said.