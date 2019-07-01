

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Two men are in critical condition after a small plane crashed in an orchard east of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say they received a call at about 11:40 a.m. Monday regarding an ultralight plane that went down in Rougemont, Que.

Spokesman Stephane Tremblay says firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate the victims.

The men were taken to hospital where they were fighting for their lives as of Monday afternoon.

It's unclear where the aircraft took off from or where it was headed.

The incident is under investigation.