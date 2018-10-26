Two men from Nova Scotia arrested after incident at Canada-U.S. border
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 12:53PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 26, 2018 6:46PM EDT
WOODSTOCK, N.B. -- RCMP say two young men from Nova Scotia were arrested Friday afternoon at a border crossing in western New Brunswick.
Police say the incident began around 10:15 a.m. local time, when officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine.
Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says the vehicle had stopped "in the area between the Canada and U.S. border crossings," and the two men inside were refusing to communicate with border officials or police.
In a news release Friday afternoon, Rogers-Marsh says the vehicle started moving toward the American point of entry at around 4:20 p.m.
Two men -- a 21-year-old from Halifax and a 22-year-old from the Halifax suburb of Sackville, N.S. -- were taken into custody by American border officials, and the vehicle was seized.
The border crossing was closed for several hours on Friday and motorists were advised to choose another route.
The RCMP is responding to a suspicious vehicle at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.— RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018
#BORDER ALERT: The Port of Entry of Woodstock Road is experiencing a service disruption.— Border Services ATL (@CanBorderATL) October 26, 2018
Please consider alternate ports of entry. pic.twitter.com/C8RttOfYyh
Incident involving suspicious vehicle at Canada-U.S. border resolved, two men arrested #Belleville https://t.co/T7LY2KCbiO— RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018
