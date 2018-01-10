

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





RED DEER, Alta. -- Two men have been found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting one of the men's parents and sister on a central Alberta farm.

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank sat silently with no expression as the verdicts were read.

Justice Eric Macklin told court in Red Deer, Alta., that both men repeatedly lied about what happened to Klaus's family and their stories were full of inconsistencies.

Gordon Klaus and his daughter, Monica, were found in their burned-out farmhouse near Castor, Alta., in December 2013. Sandra Klaus was never found, although police believe her body was also in the house.

During their trial, Klaus and Frank each blamed the other for the murders and gave different versions of what happened.

"I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt of the guilt of Jason Klaus and the guilt of Joshua Frank on all of the respective charges against them of first-degree murder," Macklin said.

"Together they planned and carried out the three murders. Each one played a crucial role in executing the plan."

Macklin said the two men's confessions "fit together like a puzzle and together they form the big picture."

"Mr. Frank intentionally shot Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus on Dec. 8, 2013, and set the house on fire to conceal the crime. Mr. Frank knew exactly what Mr. Klaus expected of him and he carried out the murders in accordance with their plan," Macklin said.

"Mr. Klaus did not actually shoot the Klaus family members. However, the Crown has established beyond a reasonable doubt that he planned and deliberated the murders."

Macklin wanted to move immediately to sentencing arguments, but the defence requested more time because the Crown is seeking no chance of parole for 75 years.

Life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years is automatic for first-degree murder, but there are provisions in the Criminal Code to have sentences served one after the other for multiple murders.