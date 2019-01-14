Two men facing numerous charges in five alleged armed bank robberies
The Toronto Police Service logo
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 2:29PM EST
Toronto police say two men are facing numerous charges following five alleged bank robberies between December and January.
In each case, officers say, two men would drive to a bank branch, and one would exit the vehicle with a bandana covering his lower face and a hoodie pulled tightly around his head.
Police allege the man would demand cash while wielding a long-barreled revolver.
They say the man would leave the area in the getaway vehicle driven by the other man.
Officers say a 25-year-old is facing 20 charges that include five counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon.
They say a 28-year-old man is facing five counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Montreal woman asks drunk driver who hit her to join her in speaking at schools
- Two men facing numerous charges in five alleged armed bank robberies
- New Brunswick man makes a homeless shelter in garage, gets shut down by bylaw
- Evidence of unmarked Acadian graves found in Fort Anne, N.S.
- School evacuated after 17 children, one adult fall ill in carbon monoxide leak