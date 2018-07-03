Two men dead in separate weekend drownings in Ontario
File photo of an Ontario Provincial Police officer. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 12:01AM EDT
Provincial police are investigating two apparent drowning deaths and the near-drowning of a child over the long holiday weekend.
On Monday afternoon, a man was found unresponsive in the water at a campground in the Township of East Zorra-Tavistock north of Woodstock, Ont.
The unidentified man was without vital signs by the time emergency responders arrived and he was pronounced dead in a local hospital.
The body of a second man believed to have drowned was recovered on Monday from the Sturgeon River in the Municipality of West Nipissing.
Provincial police say the unidentified 57-year-old man was sitting on a chair on a wooden raft on Sunday when the chair broke and he fell into the river.
Also Monday, a 13-year-old girl was found unconscious in a small lake at a campground in the Municipality of West Perth northwest of Stratford. Emergency responders were able to resuscitate her before she was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
