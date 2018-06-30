

CTVNews.ca Staff





A second man has died after gunfire broke out in broad daylight Saturday in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district.

Toronto Police said two men and one woman sustained “very serious” injuries in the shooting on the corner of Queen Street West and Peter Street, an area filled with bars, shops and restaurants, shortly before 8 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead in hospital, police confirmed in a tweet. He has not been identified.

On Sunday morning, officers confirmed to CP24 that a second victim had died in hospital. He has not been identified.

Police say multiple shots were heard and people ran from the area. Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene and may have left in a white car or black SUV, police said.

Police say the homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

SHOOTING:

Queen St + Peter St

-1 of the victims has succumbed to his injuries

-Pronounced deceased in hospital

-Homicide has taken over the investigation

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 1, 2018