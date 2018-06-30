Two men dead in downtown Toronto daylight shooting
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 9:51PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 1, 2018 8:15AM EDT
A second man has died after gunfire broke out in broad daylight Saturday in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district.
Toronto Police said two men and one woman sustained “very serious” injuries in the shooting on the corner of Queen Street West and Peter Street, an area filled with bars, shops and restaurants, shortly before 8 p.m.
One man was pronounced dead in hospital, police confirmed in a tweet. He has not been identified.
On Sunday morning, officers confirmed to CP24 that a second victim had died in hospital. He has not been identified.
Police say multiple shots were heard and people ran from the area. Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene and may have left in a white car or black SUV, police said.
Police say the homicide squad has taken over the investigation.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 1, 2018
Queen St + Peter St
-1 of the victims has succumbed to his injuries
-Pronounced deceased in hospital
-Homicide has taken over the investigation
^dh
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 1, 2018
Queen St + Peter St
-Police/EMS with 3rd victim
-Injuries life threatening
-Being taken to hospital via emergency run
^dh
