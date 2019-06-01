Two men crushed to death while repairing car in Quebec
Two men died after a vehicle they were repairing crushed them just south of Montreal.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 4:26PM EDT
BROSSARD, Que. -- Two men in their 60s are dead after a vehicle they were repairing fell and crushed them just south of Montreal.
Longueuil police say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the driveway of a home in Brossard.
The two victims were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Const. Melanie Mercille says a perimeter was set up around the residence and investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened.
It appears to have been accident, but Mercille says investigators need to confirm certain details.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Former teacher sentenced for sex crimes against children
- Caught on camera: Delivery driver urinates in customer's driveway
- Two men crushed to death while repairing car in Quebec
- Raging Alberta wildfires increased significantly in recent days: official
- Man accused of tattooing woman as his ‘property’ facing new trafficking charges