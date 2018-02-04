Two men charged with defrauding town of Kapuskasing, Ont., of $800K
A sign for the town of Kapuskasing, Ont., is shown in this image from its website.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 8:53AM EST
KAPUSKASING, Ont. - Provincial police say two men have been charged with allegedly defrauding a northeastern Ontario town of about $800,000.
Police allege the town of Kapuskasing, Ont., which has a population of about 8,000, was being defrauded between September 2014 and February 2015.
Police say one of the subjects of the investigation, which began in June 2017, was the owner of a solar panel company contracted by the town.
A man from Napanee, Ont., is charged with fraud over $5,000.
A Crysler, Ont., man faces the same charge, along with one count of breach of trust by a public officer.
The men are scheduled to appear in court in March.
