Two men charged after getting into a fight while clearing snow: OPP
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 8:52PM EST
SIMCOE, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say two men from Simcoe, Ont., were charged with causing a disturbance after getting into a fight while clearing snow.
OPP says they got a call at about 8:45 a.m. Christmas Day from a concerned resident about a dispute between two men.
Police say both men began arguing, which then into a physical confrontation as they were clearing freshly fallen snow.
They say the two men were charged and will be appearing in a Simcoe court at a later date.
Police did not release the men's names or ages.
