

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Two men have been charged following a dog attack on a woman walking near a Calgary intersection last month.

Police say the woman in her 60s was approached by a large black dog and, while she was trying to get away, she fell and the dog began to attack.

They say two more dogs joined the attack once she was on the ground.

The woman suffered bite marks and lacerations to her body and was taken to hospital.

Police say she is still continuing from her injuries.

Satnam Dhaliwal, who is 31, and Dharmender Khosa, who is 26, are charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and are to appear in court on March 8.

The dogs were seized and are being held by the city.