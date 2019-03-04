

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Two men have been arrested on suspicion of flying a drone near an east-end Montreal jail.

Prison guards saw the drone flying near the Riviere-des-Prairies detention centre at around 1 a.m. today and called Montreal police, who arrested the suspects in a nearby wooded area.

The men, aged 38 and 42, were found carrying a drone and a package containing at least one cell phone and a battery.

Provincial police, who have taken over the investigation, say the prison is being searched in order to determine whether any drugs or other items were successfully dropped before the arrest.

Sgt. Daniel Thibodeau says it's common to see drones flying near detention facilities, but police are rarely able to make arrests.

The two suspects were questioned and released. The drone was seized, but authorities have not yet decided what charges the men will face.