

The Canadian Press





Police say two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after their horse-drawn carriage collided with a school bus near Owen Sound, Ont.

They say the crash occurred in Arran-Elderslie, Ont., around 4 p.m. on Thursday and all five occupants of the buggy were taken to hospital with various injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Danielle Morrison says no students in the bus were hurt, but the driver was taken to hospital for assessment.

She says one person was airlifted to hospital.

Morrison says the horse took off after the crash, but has since been found and will be fine.

She says police are still investigating the cause of the collision.