Two in hospital after distillery explodes in Newfoundland
Two workers were injured after a Newfoundland distillery exploded Friday morning in Clarke's Beach. (Facebook/newfoundlanddistillery)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 3:23PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 3, 2018 5:28PM EDT
CLARKES BEACH, N.L. -- Two workers were injured after a Newfoundland distillery exploded Friday morning in Clarke's Beach.
In a Facebook post, The Newfoundland Distillery Company says an employee suffered burns and smoke inhalation and is in stable condition at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's.
It says another was held for observation overnight at the Carbonear General Hospital.
The company, which produces rum, gin, and other spirits, says there will be a full investigation into the cause of the incident, adding that the facility will remain closed until further notice.
The distillery is also thanking first responders "who all helped to ensure there were no further injuries and limit the level of damage."
The Bay Roberts RCMP says numerous roads were closed down in the area on Friday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $42 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Quebec father of four dies in construction site landslide
- Police say pregnant woman in hospital after hit-and-run in Kitchener, Ont.
- N.S. town seeks professional help for mysterious sinkhole
- Two in hospital after distillery explodes in Newfoundland