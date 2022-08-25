Two in five students considering dropping out, but many feel optimistic about job prospects: survey
A new survey has found that while two in five students are seriously considering dropping out of their institutions, there is also a wave of optimism about the future.
The 2022 Canadian Student Wellbeing Study, conducted independently by Angus Reid and commissioned by education company Studiosity, recently looked into Canadian post-secondary students’ current stress levels, ideas about dropping out, and future outlooks.
The study included 1,014 participating students surveyed online between March 10 to March 24, with domestic students making up 89 per cent of the cohort and international students making up the remaining 11 per cent.
In the survey, 62 per cent of students aged between 18 to 21 said they felt stressed by studying or doing schoolwork daily. The number significantly declined for 22-year-olds, with only 48 per cent feeling the same way.
Half of the students said that more access to financial aid would help combat their stress levels. The survey also found that fewer students want a return to in-person classes compared to 2021.
“Free university so I wouldn’t have to worry so much about putting my family in massive debt in the future. Or grants for parents,” one student said in their responses to the survey.
Student debt in Canada, as of 2022, amounts to $18 billion, and the average student debtor owes at least $28,000, according to Statistics Canada.
The study also revealed that domestic students in Canada reported higher stress levels than international students, outranking them in most variables, including balancing school and social commitments.
MORE STUDENTS ARE CONSIDERING DROPPING OUT
Forty per cent of students said they’re seriously considering dropping out of university. That’s up 5 per cent from 2021.
The survey found that students in Ontario mainly drove this number. In Ontario, this cohort represented 41 per cent of students, up nine points from 2021.
There was also a dramatic change in preference according to age. Nearly half of students (47 per cent) aged 18 to 19 said they're seriously considering dropping out of their institutions, up from 2021 when it was 29 per cent.
Full-time students were also more inclined to drop out, the survey found. Thirty-eight per cent of students said to be considering it, up seven points from 2021.
GROWING OPTIMISM TOWARD FUTURE EMPLOYMENT
According to the survey, 64 per cent of students said they’re optimistic about their employment post college or university.
Forty-four per cent of this group described themselves as “somewhat optimistic,” while 20 per cent said they’re “very optimistic.”
Many students said in their comments that they expect more CO-OP and internship opportunities from their institutions and are optimistic that these opportunities may lead them to more permanent employment.
“It is comforting to see that a significant majority of students are still feeling optimistic about their future, up a modest amount from 2021,” Judyth Sachs, chief academic officer at Studiosity, said in a release last week.
“It is a testament to universities that have been focusing on student safety and wellbeing through some of the most difficult years, making students feel supported and listened to throughout the challenges of the pandemic."
The survey found a distinct gap between students who are already working full- or part-time
compared to those who aren’t. Seventy-one per cent and 65 per cent of both groups respectively said they’re optimistic about their future employment opportunities.
According to the survey, unemployed students are twice as likely to be pessimistic regarding future job opportunities.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
What we know about meningococcal disease amid outbreak in Toronto
Toronto has declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease after one person has died and two others remain infected. CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know about the bacterial infection.
Why some employees are 'quiet quitting' their jobs
Experts suggest bringing up workplace issues before 'quiet quitting' -- a trend that is seeing workers clock out as scheduled, ignore after-hours emails and generally forgo above-and-beyond efforts in order to manage burnout and maintain a work-life balance.
Two in five students considering dropping out, but many feel optimistic about job prospects: survey
A new survey found that while two in five students are seriously considering dropping out of their institutions, there is also a wave of optimism about the future.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
What is 'quiet quitting'? Toronto employment experts explain
A new phrase has recently punctuated conversations on workplace and office culture: "quiet quitting." The term has appeared widely this month, trending on Twitter and sparking a hashtag on TikTok that's accumulated more than 30M views.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Thieves target parking lots near Pearson airport to steal catalytic converters
After returning from a month-long trip, an Ontario woman was shocked to find the catalytic converter in her vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in a fenced lot at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Ottawa
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
-
One man arrested, two others wanted in Ottawa kidnapping
One man has been arrested and two other suspects are at large in relation to a kidnapping in downtown Ottawa earlier this month.
-
Ottawa mom drives to Ogdensburg, N.Y. to get son COVID-19 booster shot
With kids returning to class in two weeks, some parents are concerned about the lack of access to COVID-19 booster shots for their children.
Barrie
-
Was a convicted wife killer wrongfully sentenced?
The Michael White case continues to spark outrage more than 15 years after he was convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch, but Canadian journalist Byron Christopher says the anger might be misplaced due to misleading information.
-
Weather Watch
Weather Watch | Severe thunderstorm watch ends for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin counties
A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties
-
Multiple families homeless after building fire
Tenants of 22 Mill Street are homeless after a fire ripped through their apartments early Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylaw
The City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
-
Some students question COVID policies at Waterloo region post-secondary schools
Universities and colleges are updating their mask mandate and vaccine requirement policies ahead of the fall semester.
-
Hundreds of complaints from Region of Waterloo residents in provincial ombudsman report
The latest annual report from the Ontario ombudsman shows there were 552 complaints filed against governments and agencies in the Region of Waterloo between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
London
-
'I’m not going back': Recovered drug addict shares support with users
Sasha Beattie says she did a lot of things she wasn’t proud of during her 13-year struggle with drugs. But, after finally kicked her addiction, five years ago, she tattooed ‘2%’ on her finger, because that’s the percentage of Ontario addicts who start recovery, and stay clean.
-
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington Street
For the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
-
Are you leaving a big enough tip? Londoners ponder pandemic trend
Londoners are usually leaving a few extra coins in the gratuity jar at restaurants, bars, and other service-based businesses.
Windsor
-
'It's a crisis': Access to mental health services a challenge
Michael Mahoney says the police shooting of a 70-year-old man downtown last week reminded him of his brother Matthew's death in 2018.
-
City of Windsor being sued by 20 former staffers, fired for violating vaccine mandate
After being terminated by the City of Windsor for violating its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, 20 former staffers are pursuing legal action.
-
Tribute to Wheatley community on eve of explosion anniversary
Officials with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent are paying tribute to the citizens of Wheatley on the eve of the one-year anniversary of a major explosion.
Montreal
-
Alouettes Christophe Normand faces charges of luring a teenager for sexual purposes
Montreal Alouettes player and former teacher Christophe Normand is facing charges of luring a teenage girl for sexual purposes. The Alouettes sent a release out on Thursday night saying the CFL team was aware of the allegations and taking this matter seriously and is trying to gather as much information as possible.
-
After child dies, another hospitalized, Quebec health officials urging parents to use preventative antibiotics
The public health and social services centre in Quebec's lower Laurentians is advising parents to use preventative antibiotics after a child died and another wound up in the hospital due to a bacterial infection.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief tells inquiry he was unaware of report of turf war with RCMP
Halifax's police chief says he wasn't aware about reports of a turf war between his police force and the RCMP.
-
'An 'I'm sorry' to keep us quiet': Families of N.S. mass shooting victims react to RCMP Commissioner apology
Some family members of victims killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting say RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki’s apology was not good enough.
-
Taking stock of rapid test access with fall COVID-19 surge on the radar
As Canada’s top doctor encourages people to “stock up” on rapid tests ahead of an expected autumn COVID-19 surge, community access to the kits differs across the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Senior scammed out of more than $50,000 speaks out
After being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars over 10 days, a senior is concerned her bank did not stop the unusual financial activity.
-
15-year-old charged following Winnipeg homicide, Main Street assaults; warrant issued for a second teen
A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Point Douglas apartment and two assaults on Main Street on Monday that sent two men to hospital.
-
Anxiety in Manitoba children growing concern as new school year approaches
As back to school season begins, more Manitoba youth are dealing with factors that lead to increased anxiety.
Calgary
-
Police investigating after body discovered near Banff Trail
Police are investigating after a body was discovered near Banff Trail on Thursday afternoon.
-
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
-
Kids soon back to class, another pandemic year
Albertans will soon resume their fall routines of returning to class, day care and social activities, all while COVID-19 continues to circulate.
Edmonton
-
Fire in west Edmonton sends dark smoke into the sky
Fire crews continue to battle a fire in west Edmonton.
-
Prairie Gardens closes 'temporarily' after Sturgeon County stop operations order
A popular adventure farm for families and u-pick fruit and vegetable garden north of Edmonton has been served notice by Sturgeon County to follow a stop operations order.
-
Overturned semi loses load south of Edmonton along QE II
A rolled semi-truck lost its load south of Edmonton Thursday evening, causing significant traffic delays near Leduc on Highway 2.
Vancouver
-
'A disaster': $64M in a single year to for-profit B.C. nursing companies amid 7-fold increase
Agency or travelling nurses were introduced to the province only a few years ago to backfill nursing vacancies, often in smaller rural hospitals and facilities. Over time, the cost to taxpayers has skyrocketed.
-
Surrey Mayor's stadium idea met with questions, criticism from political opponents
Doug McCallum's surprise proposal for Surrey to build a stadium larger than BC Place was immediately met with a wave of criticism from his political opponents.
-
Product shortage forces licensed B.C. cannabis stores to close
With a BCGEU picket line blocking the province’s liquor distribution branch and cutting off supply of legal cannabis, dozens of licensed pot stores have been forced to temporarily close their doors.
Politics
-
Aitchison condemns Lewis' Nuremberg email as 'dog whistle' to COVID vaccine critics
Conservative party leadership candidate Scott Aitchison is condemning Leslyn Lewis' message to members last week about the Nuremberg Code and medical experimentation as nothing but a 'dog whistle' to COVID-19 vaccine critics.
-
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
-
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg touring Arctic defence site in Nunavut
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the Canadian Armed Forces' largest Arctic training exercise today in what experts say is a clear signal that defending Canada's North is now a priority for his government.
Health
-
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
-
234 Ukrainians are in the process of getting licensed to work in Nova Scotia’s health-care system
More than 230 Ukrainian nationals with health-care backgrounds are in the process of getting approved to join Nova Scotia's health-care system, which has been dealing with severe staffing shortages for years.
-
What we know about meningococcal disease amid outbreak in Toronto
Toronto has declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease after one person has died and two others remain infected. CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know about the bacterial infection.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch the Artemis I mission lift off to the moon
The uncrewed Artemis I mission, including the Space Launch System Rocket and Orion spacecraft, is targeting liftoff on Aug. 29 between 8:33 a.m. ET and 10:33 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at 'far out' event on September 7
Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.
Entertainment
-
Canadian Screen Awards makes next year's acting categories gender neutral
Canada's top film and television awards are going gender-neutral. Organizers say next year's Canadian Screen Awards will drop categories dedicated to male and female performers in favour of categories that aren't divided by gender.
-
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson talks about the episode that made him feel objectified
'Gilmore Girls' actor Scott Patterson says a Season 3 scene left him feeling 'uncomfortable' and 'pissed off' because he felt he was being objectified.
-
Nick Cannon set to welcome his ninth child
Nick Cannon is going to be a dad again. The actor and television host is set to welcome his ninth child, his third with model Brittany Bell.
Business
-
Rogers to spend $261M to split networks, but can't quantify economic impact of outage
Rogers Communications Inc. will now spend $261 million to physically split its wireless and wireline networks following the July 8 outage and says it is not in a position to quantify the direct economic losses caused by the disruption.
-
U.S. government revision shows economy shrank 0.6 per cent last quarter
The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6 per cent annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession.
-
TD Bank prepares for economic downturn as profit falls in third quarter
TD Bank Group reported a drop in third quarter profits Thursday as it took a large adjustment related to its pending acquisition of U.S.-based First Horizon Bank and set aside money for potential loan losses ahead on a worsening economic outlook.
Lifestyle
-
Is the mullet making a comeback? 11-year-old Quebec boy places in top 10 in USA Mullet
Eli Phillips, an 11-year-old from Akwesasne Mohawk Territory in Quebec, is turning heads with his mullet that placed 10th in this year's USA Mullet Championships, edging out almost 700 other kids.
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.
-
'The greatest job in the world': Halifax company seeks drivers for double-decker buses
Red double-decker buses are synonymous with London, England. However, one Halifax company has almost two-dozen of the vehicles making their way around the city.
Sports
-
5 NBA players among Team Canada's roster for World Cup qualifier in Victoria
Five NBA players highlight Canada's 12-man roster for the team's World Cup qualifying game Thursday night against Argentina.
-
Nova Scotia's Troy Ryan to coach Canadian women's hockey team to 2026 Olympics
Troy Ryan will coach the Canadian women's hockey team at the next Winter Olympic Games. The 50-year-old from Spryfield, N.S., and Hockey Canada have agreed to an unprecedented four-year extension, which keeps Ryan behind Canada's bench until Milan and Cortina, Italy, in 2026.
-
CP Women's Open showcases past, present, and future of Canadian golf
18 Canadians are set to tee-off at the national championship CP Women's Open starting Thursday.
Autos
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Why Tesla's stock is so much cheaper today
Tesla's stock price was set to drop at the opening bell Thursday, but not because of anything Elon Musk tweeted about demand for electric vehicles, 'full self-driving' features, SpaceX updates, silly memes or his legal battle with Twitter.
-
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight
California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles.