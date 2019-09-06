

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario police say they busted two impaired people who were both sitting in the driver’s seat, operating a car just before the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a pole.

York Regional Police charged a 31-year-old man from Markham, Ont., and a 26-year-old woman from Newmarket, Ont., with impaired and dangerous-driving charges following the crash on Wednesday.

The pair was allegedly seated in the driver’s seat together, operating a Honda Civic before it collided with a pole near the intersection of Regency Gate and Franklin Avenue in Vaughan, Ont., police said.

When speaking to the drivers, police say they could smell alcohol.

In a dash camera video posted by York Regional Police, the officer is seen questioning the man about how the events transpired.

The pair was having an argument before “she jumped over” into the driver’s seat, the man tells the officer in the video.

“She was sitting on top of me. What am I going to do?” he questions.

The woman and man were arrested and taken to a nearby police station where they both allegedly failed breathalyzer tests.