TORONTO -- An Amber Alert has ended after two young girls went missing in Kitchener, Ont.



Waterloo Regional Police tweeted early Tuesday that the children were found safe as a result of the Amber Alert.

Police say that one woman has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

Waterloo Regional Police tweeted late Monday during the Amber Alert that two individuals had been arrested in connection to the event, and that two males received stab wounds during the incident and had been taken to hospital.

As a result of the #AMBERAlert, the children have been located safely.



One female has been arrested.



The investigation remains ongoing.



