Two girls found safe after Amber Alert issued, investigation ongoing
Published Monday, September 28, 2020 11:50PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 29, 2020 12:29AM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
TORONTO --
An Amber Alert has ended after two young girls went missing in Kitchener, Ont.
Waterloo Regional Police tweeted early Tuesday that the children were found safe as a result of the Amber Alert.
Police say that one woman has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.
Waterloo Regional Police tweeted late Monday during the Amber Alert that two individuals had been arrested in connection to the event, and that two males received stab wounds during the incident and had been taken to hospital.