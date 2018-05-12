Two fishermen dead after boat capsizes in Inverness County, Cape Breton
(File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 3:37PM EDT
COLINDALE, N.S. -- Police say two fishermen are dead after a fishing vessel capsized Saturday morning in the Cape Breton community of Inverness County.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they recieved a 911 call at around 6 a.m. about a fishing vessel that had capsized less than 100 metres from the shore near Port Hood.
A 58-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both from Cape Breton, died as a result, although RCMP were unable to confirm the cause of death.
Investigators say a third man, who was 18, made it safely to shore.
Police say the incident happened in a workplace setting and has been referred to Nova Scotia's Department of Labour.
A department spokesperson says the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Vigil to mark two-month anniversary of 10-year-old Montreal boy's disappearance
- Water levels in most N.B. communities expected to drop below flood stage
- Two fishermen dead after boat capsizes in Inverness County, Cape Breton
- Doug Ford's campaign defends 'take care of our own' comment on immigration
- $875M settlement approved for '60s Scoop survivors