Two firefighters stable after falling through floor at Ottawa-area house fire
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 3:55AM EDT
STITTSVILLE, Ont. - Two firefighters were in stable condition after being injured while fighting a house fire in Stittsville, southwest of Ottawa.
Ottawa Fire Services says the two firefighters had fallen through the main floor and into the basement of the house (on Snowberry Way) while crews were inside seeking the source of the fire.
There was no immediate information as to the extent of their injuries.
Ottawa Fire Services says the fire is believed to have started just after 1 p.m. in a basement electrical panel, but the cause remains under investigation.
Residents of the home made it out before fire crews arrived and one person was checked out by paramedics but not taken to hospital.
