Two facing murder charges in death of man believed to have fallen from balcony
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 10:02AM EDT
Toronto police say two Hamilton men are facing murder charges in the death of a man who was found lying on a driveway on Saturday night.
Investigators initially said they believed there was an altercation on a balcony in the west Toronto neighbourhood that led the man to fall.
They say a 30-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder, while a 28-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Both were arrested on Wednesday.
Police say they're still searching for a third suspect.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.
