Two dead, two seriously injured after crash on Ottawa highway
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 9:22PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 7, 2019 11:40PM EDT
OTTAWA - Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a crash on a major highway in Ottawa left two people dead on Sunday.
- For more on this story, visit CTV Ottawa
The incident happened just before 1 p.m., when officers with the Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa Police Service followed a vehicle eastbound on Highway 417 as part of an investigation.
Provincial police say the officers stopped following the car because of safety concerns, and a short time later, the vehicle was reportedly travelling east in the westbound lanes of the highway.
The Special Investigations Unit says the vehicle then collided with another vehicle, killing both drivers -- the 36-year-old man who was being followed by the cops and a 62-year-old woman.
The agency says other vehicles were also involved in the crash, and that two people were taken to hospital with what police had earlier described as life-threatening injuries.
The SIU is automatically called in to investigate incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Good Samaritan unknowingly offers ride to woman who lost family in N.S. house fire
- Quebec minister accused of hypocrisy after tweeting photo with Malala Yousafzai
- Murder charge laid after police say van's damage in crash didn't match injuries
- How immigration detention centres work in Canada
- Courier company says it has fired cyclist accused of assaulting driver in downtown Toronto