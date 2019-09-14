Two dead, several seriously injured in Vancouver Island bus rollover
Two people are dead after a bus rolled over on Vancouver Island on Friday night.
PORT ALBERNI, B.C. -- Two people are dead after a bus rolled over on Vancouver Island on Friday night.
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria, B.C., says the incident happened on a gravel road between the communities of Port Alberni and Bamfield and that it received a call for assistance at around 10 p.m.
Air Force Capt. David Burneau says three people were airlifted to a hospital in Victoria with serious or critical injuries.
He says the Port Alberni Fire Department transported 35 others to another hospital for minor injuries or as a precaution.
Burneau says there were about 40 people on the bus, all of them believed to be adults.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the RCMP.
Burneau also says the JRCC sent two Cormorant helicopters and one Buffalo search and rescue aircraft from 442 Squadron in Comox to help with the rescue effort.
PAFD responding to a bus rollover between Port Alberni and Bamfield. Details are unclear at this moment. Resources from PAFD, BCEHS, 19 Wing and RCMP are all en route or on scene. #portalberni #bamfield— Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) September 14, 2019
