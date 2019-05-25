

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Police in Calgary say they believe a house fire where two people were discovered dead and a third was found seriously injured was deliberate.

Neighbours reported an explosion and fire on Kincora Drive in the city's northwest early Saturday afternoon, police say in a news release.

Det. Shawn Rupchan says a "contained explosion" appears to have happened in the garage of the home.

EMS spokesman Shane Paton says two people were found dead inside the home, while a female was in serious, potentially life-threatening condition and was rushed to hospital.

Police say that while details are limited, investigators believe the fire was not accidental and that the incident is "domestic related."

They say they are not seeking any suspects.

Firefighters found no other people in the home.

There was no immediate word on the identities of the deceased or injured.

Rupchan says a fire at the home has been extinguished, and there was no damage to houses next door.

He says people in nearby homes were initially told to leave, but they are now allowed back.