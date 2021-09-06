MELFORT, SASK. -- A manhunt that followed the weekend shooting deaths of two people in a home on a Saskatchewan First Nation has ended with the arrest of the suspect.

RCMP say in a news release that 33-year-old Shawn Moostoos was arrested Monday afternoon at a home in Melfort, Sask., without incident.

Police had been looking for Moostoos since Sunday night when they say the shooting took place during an altercation on the James Smith Cree Nation, about 180 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A 37-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, who were both from the First Nation, were killed, while another man, who is 44, was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had alleged the suspect might be armed and they initially issued an emergency alert on Sunday night, but had lifted it by Monday morning.

They have said the suspect was known to the people who were shot.

They have not released any of their names, but said their families have been notified.

Police say they are not seeking any additional suspects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2021.