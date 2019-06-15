

The Canadian Press





PLAMONDON, Alta. -- Two people, including one who police believe was a child, have been found dead inside a burnt-out home in northern Alberta.

RCMP say members from their detachment in Lac La Biche were called to the fire in Plamondon, a hamlet about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, early Saturday.

Police say a woman was airlifted to hospital, while two other people were located dead inside the home.

They say they believe bodies belonged to a man and a child.

The fire destroyed the home.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and RCMP are investigating.