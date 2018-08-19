Two dead in Toronto following separate double stabbings
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:00AM EDT
Two people have died and another two are in hospital following separate double stabbings in Toronto.
Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to a plaza in Etobicoke, where they found a woman in her 30s with stab wounds.
The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but her condition is now stable.
Police were then called to a nearby residence where they found a deceased woman with stab wounds. She was later identified as 84-year-old Elena Marcucci.
Michael Colastosti, 31, of Toronto has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.
Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the Sherway Gardens shopping mall, about 10 kilometres south of the first incident, for an unrelated double stabbing involving two male victims.
Police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante told The Canadian Press one of the men died in hospital while the other is undergoing surgery.
Officers have not released details on the suspect in the second incident.
With files from CP24 and The Canadian Press
