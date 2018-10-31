Two dead in fiery crash on Toronto-area highway
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 6:02PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 31, 2018 7:00PM EDT
TORONTO - Officials say two people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash that sparked a tanker fire on a major toll highway in the Toronto area.
Kylie Doerner, a spokeswoman for York Region, says two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Highway 407 north of Toronto.
Doerner says no one was taken to hospital.
More coming.
