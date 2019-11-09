QUEBEC - Two people are dead after a fire swept through a home in Matane, Que., in the lower St-Lawrence region.

Quebec provincial police say the fire began about 5 a.m. Saturday in a home and first responders helped two people inside who were badly injured.

Sgt. Helene Nepton says a man and a woman, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital where they died of their injuries.

Quebec provincial police identified the victims as Melina Tremblay and William Levasseur, both 20.

Local firefighters transferred the investigation to provincial police because of the deaths.

Investigators and crime scene technicians were dispatched to begin an investigation in the town, about 580 kilometres northeast of Montreal.