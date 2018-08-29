Two dead, five injured in crash near Stratford, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 7:07AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 29, 2018 7:16AM EDT
STRATFORD, Ont. -- Two people were killed and five other people were injured in collision near Stratford, Ont., on Tuesday evening.
Ontario provincial police say an SUV and a minivan collided at about 6 p.m. (at Perth Line 26 and Road 122).
Police say two people were pronounced dead at the scene and five others were transported to hospital.
Three of the injured suffered life-threatening injuries, another was in stable condition, and the seventh person involved suffered minor injuries.
Police have not released any names or ages pending next-of-kin notification.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Giant N.S. sinkhole inching closer to coffee shop, gas station
- Man accused of raping, killing woman in Windsor, Ont., arrested in U.S.
- Two time capsules discovered in rubble of Edmonton church
- Dog attacks owner in Quebec, bites second man who tried to help
- Motorcyclist dead after pinned between car and truck in Quebec crash