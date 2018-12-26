Two dead after Christmas Day crash in Huron County, provincial police say
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 11:50AM EST
HURON COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police say two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision in Huron County, Ont., on Christmas Day.
Police say they were called to the crash, which happened just west of Clinton, Ont., at about 6:30 p.m.
They say officers located a utility vehicle that left the roadway and became submerged in water.
Police say the driver and passenger were taken to hospital, where both died.
They have been identified as 72-year-old George Rich and 69-year-old Mary Wood, both from Central Huron, Ont.
Officers say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
