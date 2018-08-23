

CTVNews.ca Staff





With two days left to claim a nearly $300,000 Lotto Max prize, Atlantic Lottery is searching for the person who purchased the winning ticket in Charlottetown, P.E.I. last summer.

“We want to meet whoever has that winning ticket,” Atlantic Lottery spokesperson Natalie Belliveau said in a statement.

“We know that Prince Edward Island is a popular tourist destination in summer, so we are urging anyone who was in the Charlottetown area around this time last year… to check their trailers, their cottages, their summer jackets and hoodies, old purses or backpacks, and wherever else you might store your lottery tickets to find that winning ticket.”

Aug. 25 will mark one year since the winning numbers for the $289,796 prize were drawn. That date is also the deadline to cash in the ticket.

Atlantic Lottery, meanwhile, is also looking for the winners of two other unclaimed prizes: a Lotto 6/49 ticket for a July 28 draw worth $69,850 and a TAG ticket for a Aug. 15 draw worth $100,000.

You can check your ticket numbers at any retail location where Atlantic Lottery tickets are sold or online at alc.ca. Those outside the region can also call 1-800-561-3942.