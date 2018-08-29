

The Canadian Press





STRATFORD, Ont. -- Provincial police say a 10-year-old and two-year-old are dead after a crash near Stratford, Ont., that also sent five others to hospital.

Police say the collision happened between an SUV and minivan Tuesday evening on a rural road in Perth County.

They say the children -- who have been identified as 10-year-old Heeyul Son of Cambridge, Ont., and two-year-old Daniel Nadon of Kitchener, Ont. -- were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday.

They say three people were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and another person with non-life-threatening injuries.

One other person was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say charges will be considered after the investigation into the crash is complete.