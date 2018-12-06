Two children found dead in Edmonton apartment
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 6:22PM EST
Two children were found dead inside an apartment unit in Edmonton, and police say they’re treating their deaths as suspicious.
The bodies of the two young children were found in an apartment in the area of 79 Avenue and 71 Street in the city’s southeast side on Wednesday night.
Officers made the discovery while investigating an alleged assault that seriously injured a female in the same area earlier in the day.
In a news release, police said they had arrested a man in connection with the assault.
The homicide unit continues to investigate.
