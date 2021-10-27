WHITEHORSE -- The RCMP say they were originally called to investigate a domestic dispute in the small Yukon community of Faro on Tuesday before they received further reports of gunfire that left two people dead.

The suspect in the shootings that caused the remote town to be locked down appeared by the phone in a Whitehorse court on Wednesday charged with murder and attempted murder.

Court documents say Ralph Shaw is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

A Yukon Supreme Court judge scheduled his next court appearance for Nov. 3.

Documents filed with the court on Wednesday say the first-degree murder charges relate to the deaths of Patrick McCracken and Saenduean Honchaiyaphum.

Chief Supt. Scott Shepherd of Yukon RCMP said police presume the victim and suspects knew each other but he wouldn't discuss a specific relationship.

When asked if police were originally called to investigate a domestic dispute, Shepherd said, “that's how I understand it.”

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said Wednesday the entire territory is thinking of the residents of Faro.

“This is a very sad time in the Yukon,” he said at a news conference.

He added that the territory will be providing psychological services to affected residents.

Two people are also named in the two counts of attempted murder, which allegedly involved the use of a firearm.

Mounties on Wednesday would not say what type of weapon was used in the shooting.

Jack Bowers, the incoming mayor of Faro, said Tuesday that police received a shots-fired call just after noon in the community.

There were reports of multiple injuries and Bowers said the town immediately went into lockdown.

RCMP rescinded the lockdown notice about 90 minutes later, saying an arrested had been made.

Silver said a co-ordinated, inter-agency response was ensuring critical supports were being provided to residents and emergency responders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.