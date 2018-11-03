Two charged with murder in Brampton, Ont., shooting that killed 21-year-old man
A Peel Regional Police cruiser. (Twitter/PeelPoliceMedia)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 9:07AM EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Two men have been charged in a shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old Brampton, Ont., man this summer.
Police say the two suspects were arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Brandon Hall.
Police officers responding to reports of a shooting found Hall with no vital signs inside a Brampton home in the early hours of June 21.
He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.
Nineteen-year-old Evan Wright and 21-year-old Philip Fitzpatrick, both from the Brampton area, are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing today.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
