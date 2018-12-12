

The Canadian Press





BERWICK, N.S. -- Two Halifax-area men are facing charges after a routine police stop in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley led to gunfire.

The RCMP have yet to say who fired the gun after an officer pulled over a vehicle on Highway 101 near Berwick early Tuesday.

The Mounties have only said there was an "interaction" between the vehicle's driver and the officer before a firearm was discharged in the pre-dawn darkness.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled into nearby woods, where he was found to be injured and was arrested.

A passenger remained in the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

Twenty-six-year-old Dhari Salman Shalaan of Halifax is charged with escaping lawful custody, assaulting a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Treyton Alexander Marsman, 20, of Lakeside, N.S., is charged with one count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Nova Scotia's police watchdog agency has been called in to investigate.