

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Toronto and CP24





Toronto police are searching for suspects following a two-vehicle collision near a busy highway that escalated into a shooting.

On Tuesday morning at approximately 11:15 a.m., police said two vehicles were involved in a collision on Jane Street, just south of Highway 400.

Investigators said they received reports the occupants got out of the vehicles and started shooting.

“We’ve located a firearm. We’ve located a number of shell casings, so we know there was some kind of firearm discharge,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Following the shooting, police said the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Hopkinson said it’s still unclear whether the occupants involved in the crash fired at each other or if the shots were only coming from one party.

Police said they found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at the scene, but they believe the injury likely came from the collision itself.

Shortly after the incident, a police canine unit was dispatched to search the surrounding area for the suspects. Police said the suspects may be armed and cautioned the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

“Avoid the area for the time being or consider alternative routes because the road closures can change at any time,” Hopkinson said.

Several TTC public transit routes were also diverted as a result of the crash.

The Chaminade College School on nearby Queens Drive was placed on a hold and secure, where outer doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

A CTV Toronto helicopter captured images of the two damaged vehicles involved in what appeared to be a head-on collision along with numerous police cruisers at the scene.