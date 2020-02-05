TORONTO -- Two Canadians have been taken off a quarantined cruise ship in Japan and sent to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

They are among the 251 Canadians on the Diamond Princess who have been quarantined off the coast of Japan over concerns regarding the virus.

Health officials in Japan said Thursday that 10 more passengers on the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus, in addition to the 10 that had tested positive the day before.

The 10 latest cases involve two Canadians, four Japanese, two Americans, one New Zealander and one Taiwanese

Princess Cruises identified the 10 people that had tested positive Wednesday as two Australians, three people from Japan, three from Hong Kong, one from the United States, and one from the Philippines.

The ship and its 3,700 passengers and crew are expected to remain under quarantine in their cabins for two weeks. The next two Diamond Princess cruises have already been cancelled.

More than 3,600 people on board another cruise ship are being screened in Hong Kong after three of its passengers tested positive for the virus.

