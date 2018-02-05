

CTVNews.ca Staff





Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that two Canadians have "safely left Syria."

The confirmation comes following a BBC report that Canadians Sean Allen Moore and Jolly Bimbachi had been released after being held as hostages by an al Qaeda-linked group in Syria.

“We are relieved that two Canadian citizens have safely left Syria,” A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson told CTV News in a statement. “The government of Canada provided assistance to the Canadians while they were in Syria and will continue to do so.”

Global Affairs Canada says it cannot release further details on the case due to provisions under the Privacy Act.