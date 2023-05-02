Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in action last week.
Cole Zelenco, a 21-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., and 27-year-old Kyle Porter of Calgary, Alta. had been defending the city of Bakhmut for weeks, fighting in one of the war's bloodies battles. Last Wednesday, they were killed in a bunker under heavy Russian artillery fire.
Both men fought with Ukraine's 92nd Mechanized Brigade and were close friends, being the only two Canadians in their combat group.
"Cole was a really special person. He had a really finely tuned sense of justice for somebody so young and he was a protector," Zelenco's mother, Lynn Baxter told CTV News on Tuesday.
That sense of justice brought Zelenco, who had previously served in the Canadian Armed Forces, to enlist to fight in Ukraine. This was his second tour, as he had been back in the warzone since the end of October.
"He felt he had a lot of work still left to do there. A lot of unfinished business. A lot of people still to take care of there. He was just thinking of other people the whole time," his sister Elena Zelenco told CTV News.
Porter first made the trip to Ukraine as a search and rescue worker, having served as a medic with the Canadian Armed Forces. Last year, he told CTV News Calgary he felt he had an obligation to offer his services in Ukraine after seeing footage of the war on television.
"I saw that footage and I thought, ‘that’s not fair.' I have equipment, I have training. I have experience, and the fact that I get to sit here and enjoy the benefits of where I live compared to these people and their families, I knew I needed to do what I could to get some cosmic level of justice," Porter told CTV News Calgary in March 2022.
Paul Hughes, a Canadian humanitarian aid worker in Ukraine, was one of the people who helped recover Porter's body in Bakhmut and brought his body to the morgue in Kharkiv.
"I think Canadians should know that this man is a hero over here," he said in an interview with CTV News. "They should know that their boys were loved and expected and this country thinks that they are heroes."
Zelenco and Porter are believed to be the fourth and fifth Canadian volunteer soldiers killed in Ukraine since the war began. Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, paid tribute to the two Canadians on social media.
"No words can express our gratitude for their sacrifice," he tweeted on Tuesday. "Eternal memory and eternal glory to Warriors."
The two men are set to be honoured in separate ceremonies in Ukraine this week before their bodies return to Canada. Loved ones in Canada are planning funerals in the weeks to come.
With files from CTV News Calgary
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodies battles.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Canada's May weather forecast: Stark contrast between western, eastern parts of the country
After a confusing April in terms of temperature, residents of Western Canada may be in for a more consistently sunny May, according to the Weather Network, but it’s a different story in Eastern Canada.
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join Wrexham's open-top bus parade
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham's men's and women's teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles on Thursday
King Charles is scheduled to meet with Canadian Indigenous leaders ahead of his May 6 coronation ceremony.
Panthers survive blown two-goal lead, down Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 1
Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and Matthew Tkachuk had three assists as the Florida Panthers survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven second-round playoff series.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Police charge Mississauga man in connection with sale, distribution of sodium nitrite in GTA
Police have arrested Kenneth Law for the alleged online sales and distribution of sodium nitrite in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), reportedly linked to two deaths in the Peel Region.
-
Panthers survive blown two-goal lead, down Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 1
Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and Matthew Tkachuk had three assists as the Florida Panthers survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven second-round playoff series.
-
Boston Pizza unofficially changes name for Leafs playoff run
Boston Pizza decided to unofficially change its name to ‘Auston Pizza’ after the Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs and the Boston Bruins were eliminated.
Ottawa
-
Water levels on Ottawa River to rise up to 35 cm more in national capital region
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to rise up to 35 cm more this week in the national capital region following extensive rainfall over the weekend.
-
Woman injured in dog attack while walking with granddaughter in Ottawa
A woman is recovering from serious bites after being attacked by dogs while on a walk with her granddaughter last week.
-
Lansdowne Park may never be profitable, report suggests
A new financial report shows the city may never recoup its investment in the public-private partnership with Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) at Lansdowne Park unless a second phase of development moves ahead.
Barrie
-
One person in custody after fleeing from crash on Highway 400
One person is in police custody following a collision near Highway 400 near McKay Road in Barrie Tuesday afternoon.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie sends one to hospital
Southbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 at Dunlop Street in Barrie Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Letitia Heights residents in Barrie seek action after shooting, bullying, vandalism incidents
Residents in a Barrie community want answers following a shooting, random acts of mischief and bullying.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener councillor Aislinn Clancy to run for Greens in Kitchener Centre by-election
A current Kitchener city councillor who has only been on the job for six months is entering a new political arena.
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Newly-elected ONA president wants to stop the use of agency nurses
The Ontario Nurses’ Association’s (ONA) newly-elected president is hoping to put an end to the use of agency nurses.
London
-
OPP investigating two frauds reported in Huron County totalling nearly $400,000
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Bluewater resident reported losing $83,00 to a fraud and a Huron East resident was scammed out of over $300,00.
-
Local Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
Her son nearly drowned in a backyard pool. Now this Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
-
‘Stressful and life changing’: Brown twins describe whirlwind week as they head from London, Ont. to NFL
It’s been a whirlwind week for Chase and Sydney Brown. The two were chosen in the NFL draft late last week.
Windsor
-
Gordon Lightfoot supported local effort to memorialize Windsor’s Rosalie Trombley
A letter from the famous Canadian singer-songwriter is all the more special to sculptor Donna Mayne now that Lightfoot has passed away at age 84.
-
'We're going to keep moving forward': Caldwell First Nation Marina open for business
The Caldwell First Nation is continuing efforts to rebuild a nation after centuries of struggle with the opening of a new marina near Leamington.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Body found at Windsor house fire prompts investigation by arson and major crime units
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
Montreal
-
Firefighters called to massive fire at Laval scrap yard
Firefighters in Laval were called to a major fire at a scrap yard Tuesday evening that sent large plumes of black smoke into the air.
-
Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
-
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Atlantic
-
N.S. housing advocate calls for increased funding after swamped legal aid service cuts walk-ins
A community worker with the Dalhousie Legal Aid Service says the office is dealing with more tenancy cases than it can handle.
-
Trial of demonstrator involved in 2021 Halifax housing protest hears from police
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
William Sandeson appeals conviction and sentence in 2015 N.S. drug deal murder
A former Dalhousie University medical student is appealing his murder conviction for killing a fellow student in 2015 during a drug deal.
Winnipeg
-
Portage Avenue reopens after crash at Empress overpass
Portage Avenue has reopened after a piece of heavy equipment crashed into the Empress overpass, causing delays for several hours Tuesday.
-
'A pretty high-stress time': Canadians told to expect longer waits for passports
A federal minister is advising Canadians to expect long lines at passport offices this week as the public service resumes work following a 12-day strike.
-
'The city has to actually get on board': River Heights residents call for a slow down on Cambridge Street
A group of residents living along a River Heights street wants the city to make changes to slow down and decrease traffic.
Calgary
-
'Deeply saddened': Family of Martindale shooting victim speaks out
The family of a Calgary man killed by gunfire in the community of Martindale says they are devastated by the senseless act of violence.
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
-
Calgary police seek hit-and-run suspect in crash that injured kids
Calgary police are looking for the sedan involved in a hit-and-run crash on Monday that injured two children.
Edmonton
-
'Very frustrating': Oilers fans in Vegas spending thousands extra after NHL reschedules Game 2
Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series will now be played on Saturday.
-
Oilers make outdoor Ice District parties 18+; families can watch in Churchill Square
Changes are being made to downtown Edmonton playoff parties following some "bad behaviour" by fans last weekend.
-
Some Leduc County residents evacuated because of a wildfire
Some residents in Leduc County have been forced from their homes because of a wildfire.
Vancouver
-
Bigger fines could be coming for B.C. truckers that hit highway overpasses
Police are considering charges under the Motor Vehicle Act against the driver of a commercial truck after its load slammed into an overpass on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.
-
How an impromptu outing for a group of bored Vancouver teenagers sparked a 50-year tradition
It was born out of a moment of teenage boredom and frustration but has become an annual tradition that has brought six friends from Vancouver together for half a century.
-
Pothole city: Vancouver crews respond to thousands of repair calls
It's only spring, but city crews have already repaired some 20,000 potholes throughout Vancouver this year alone, according to the manager of street operations.
Politics
-
Liberals defend revised attempt to amend gun bill to ban future assault-style firearms
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was on the defensive on Tuesday over his revised approach to federal gun control legislation, saying the proposed definition banning future assault-style firearms rather than targeting those currently on the market was not 'invented out of thin air.'
-
Ex-CEO of Trudeau Foundation Morris Rosenberg supports independent investigation into donations
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg insists donations accepted by the organization under his leadership — which have since come under scrutiny amid foreign interference concerns — did not raise any red flags at the time.
-
Sudan evacuees 'went through hell' and Canada must help stop crisis: Joly in Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians evacuated from Sudan told her they 'went through hell,' and she says Ottawa will do everything possible to help the country find peace.
Health
-
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
-
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: U.S. surgeon general
Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter shifts course, allowing governments to post automated weather alerts and transit updates 'for free'
Twitter said Tuesday it will permit public institutions such as transit agencies and the National Weather Service to post large volumes of automated tweets for free, provided that the accounts doing so are 'verified gov or publicly owned services.'
-
Dozens of websites generating low-quality ‘clickbait’ content using AI: study
A new study from NewsGuard revealed dozens of websites around the world are using artificial intelligence to generate low-quality ‘clickbait’ articles.
-
California bill advances, requiring Google and Meta to pay for news
Big Tech companies such as Google and Meta might soon have to pay media outlets for posting and using their news content under a proposed California measure attempting to save local journalism.
Entertainment
-
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join Wrexham's open-top bus parade
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham's men's and women's teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.
-
Canadian writer David West Read nabs Tony nomination for '& Juliet'
Canadian writer David West Read was nominated Tuesday for a Tony Award for authoring "& Juliet," a jukebox musical that frames a collection of Max Martin's pop megahits.
-
How will TV shows be affected by the Hollywood writers strike?
Thousands of Hollywood film and television writers will go on strike starting Tuesday, an action that will disrupt TV production. How will the walkout by the Writers Guild of America's affect viewers' favourite TV shows and movies?
Business
-
Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago
Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$277 million, up from US$270 million a year earlier, as its revenue also climbed higher.
-
Securities Commission alleges fraud committed by B.C. crypto firm
The B.C. Securities Commission says a now-defunct cryptocurrency platform based in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island committed a multimillion-dollar securities fraud involving various digital currencies.
-
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
-
Cat found in box shipped from China, BC SPCA says
Border service agents in B.C. made a surprising discovery recently, finding a cat in a box that had been shipped from China, according to an animal welfare charity.
-
For healthy plants, test your garden's soil for pH level
Healthy plants are the most critical component of a thriving garden. And one of the best ways to keep them that way is to make sure your soil's pH level suits their needs.
Sports
-
Panthers survive blown two-goal lead, down Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 1
Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and Matthew Tkachuk had three assists as the Florida Panthers survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven second-round playoff series.
-
Ottawa Redblacks select OL Dontae Bull first overall in CFL draft
The Ottawa Redblacks selected offensive lineman Dontae Bull first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night.
-
NBA MVP: 76ers' Joel Embiid wins league's top individual honour
Philadelphia 76ers centre and league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA MVP trophy Tuesday night, edging two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
Autos
-
Tesla raises prices in Canada, U.S., China and Japan
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.
-
Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets
Osamu Furukawa has driven lots of Japanese cars for his business converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric. But his favorite ride is an import: A battery-powered SUV from China's BYD Auto.
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.